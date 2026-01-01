- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Loss Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Best trade:
22.00 USD
Worst trade:
-21.35 USD
Gross Profit:
48.60 USD (1 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.85 USD (5 402 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (26.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.60 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.37
Trading activity:
43.23%
Max deposit load:
1.72%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-5.39 USD
Average Profit:
16.20 USD
Average Loss:
-13.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-49.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.17 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
59.25 USD
Maximal:
59.25 USD (0.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.59% (58.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.35% (35.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_
|2
|EURUSD_
|2
|USDJPY_
|1
|USDCHF_
|1
|NZDUSD_
|1
|CHFJPY_
|1
|EURJPY_
|1
|AUDJPY_
|1
|NZDJPY_
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD_
|-40
|EURUSD_
|10
|USDJPY_
|-10
|USDCHF_
|-16
|NZDUSD_
|-12
|CHFJPY_
|15
|EURJPY_
|11
|AUDJPY_
|-9
|NZDJPY_
|-8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD_
|-4K
|EURUSD_
|380
|USDJPY_
|-293
|USDCHF_
|-180
|NZDUSD_
|-173
|CHFJPY_
|799
|EURJPY_
|588
|AUDJPY_
|-334
|NZDJPY_
|-289
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.00 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WeMasterTrade-Virtual" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
My prop-Firm
We Master Trade, instant funding with 10K
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
9.9K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
27%
43%
0.45
-5.39
USD
USD
1%
1:100