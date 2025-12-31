SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AAA Steady Compound Interest Highlight
Qi Yuan Zuo

AAA Steady Compound Interest Highlight

Qi Yuan Zuo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 600 USD per month
0%
MohicansMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
1.98 USD
Worst trade:
-0.11 USD
Gross Profit:
11.00 USD (1 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.11 USD (7 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (5.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.81 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.64
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.99%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
99.00
Long Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Profit Factor:
100.00
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
1.22 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.11 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.55% (16.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCADecn 4
AUDUSDecn 4
EURUSDecn 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCADecn 5
AUDUSDecn 4
EURUSDecn 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCADecn 655
AUDUSDecn 441
EURUSDecn 197
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.98 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.31 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.