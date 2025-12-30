- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
7 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2 178.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 118.00 USD (1 703 pips)
Gross Loss:
-210.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (5 118.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 118.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.37
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
163.60
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
24.37
Expected Payoff:
731.14 USD
Average Profit:
731.14 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
75.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.00 USD
Maximal:
30.00 USD (0.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ls
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ls
|4.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ls
|1.7K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 178.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 118.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews