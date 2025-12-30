- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2.04 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
-10.64 USD (82 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
-2.79
Trading activity:
95.89%
Max deposit load:
14.41%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.00
Expected Payoff:
-1.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-10.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.64 USD (8)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.64 USD
Maximal:
10.64 USD (3.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.09% (10.64 USD)
By Equity:
20.84% (69.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-8
|XAUUSD
|-2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-82K
|XAUUSD
|-239
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.44 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
TO LIVING
No reviews
