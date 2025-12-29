- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
115 (84.55%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.44%)
Best trade:
225.36 USD
Worst trade:
-12.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 124.47 USD (16 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.83 USD (7 969 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (79.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
343.30 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
23.66%
Max deposit load:
15.36%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
136
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
34.19
Long Trades:
136 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
8.66
Expected Payoff:
7.31 USD
Average Profit:
9.78 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.09 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.09 USD (0.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.32% (29.09 USD)
By Equity:
0.99% (84.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|136
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|995
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +225.36 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
Multi EA Money Management System.
To maximize potential profits with high trading activity.
Trading Gold Only.
Daily target 5%.
Let’s make some money
Good luck.
Telegram
https://t.me/Iraqi_Forex_Trader
WhatsApp
009647704236509
استراتيجية تداول يومي سكالبنك سريع
عن طريق روبوت الي
يورو دولار و باوند دولار
هدف يومي بحدود 5%
من 20 الى 50 صفقة يوميا
التوفيق للجميع
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
9K
USD
USD
1
100%
136
84%
24%
8.66
7.31
USD
USD
1%
1:500