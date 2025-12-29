- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
31.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.09 USD
Gross Profit:
122.47 USD (12 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.09 USD (1 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (119.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.40 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
56.54%
Max deposit load:
5.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.14
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
12.14
Expected Payoff:
8.03 USD
Average Profit:
9.42 USD
Average Loss:
-10.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.09 USD (1)
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.02 USD
Maximal:
10.09 USD (2.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.01% (10.09 USD)
By Equity:
6.29% (33.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|112
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +119.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.09 USD
No data
