- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
26 (70.27%)
Loss Trades:
11 (29.73%)
Best trade:
7.67 USD
Worst trade:
-2.37 USD
Gross Profit:
50.21 USD (2 996 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.07 USD (975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (20.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.22 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
88.57%
Max deposit load:
8.37%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.60
Long Trades:
21 (56.76%)
Short Trades:
16 (43.24%)
Profit Factor:
4.16
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.29 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.29 USD (0.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.93% (8.29 USD)
By Equity:
8.42% (73.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|15
|NZDCAD
|13
|NZDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|12
|NZDCAD
|21
|NZDCHF
|-1
|USDCAD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|0
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|623
|NZDCAD
|1K
|NZDCHF
|-79
|USDCAD
|325
|EURUSD
|159
|AUDNZD
|-8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.67 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 109
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.68 × 41
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.82 × 39
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.91 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.10 × 2164
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.51 × 39
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
|
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.88 × 17
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
886
USD
USD
1
100%
37
70%
89%
4.15
1.03
USD
USD
8%
1:500