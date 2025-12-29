SignalsSections
Nguyen An Nguyen

A7313655

Nguyen An Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Best trade:
75.79 USD
Worst trade:
-43.93 USD
Gross Profit:
657.07 USD (1 401 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-264.24 USD (175 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (280.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
280.23 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.57
Long Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Short Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
10.07 USD
Average Profit:
23.47 USD
Average Loss:
-24.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-107.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.62 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
110.04 USD
Maximal:
110.04 USD (1.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.11% (111.90 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 5
GBPJPY 4
XTIUSD 4
XAUUSD 3
JP225 3
USTEC 2
EURUSD 2
CADCHF 2
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURNZD 2
AUDCAD 1
EURCAD 1
USDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 152
GBPJPY 15
XTIUSD 156
XAUUSD -69
JP225 -49
USTEC -33
EURUSD 47
CADCHF 37
USDJPY 6
EURAUD 15
GBPAUD 16
AUDUSD 38
EURNZD 9
AUDCAD 44
EURCAD 20
USDCAD 23
NZDCAD -35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
GBPJPY 418
XTIUSD 298
XAUUSD -4.6K
JP225 -126K
USTEC -32K
EURUSD 97
CADCHF 48
USDJPY 303
EURAUD 164
GBPAUD 196
AUDUSD 160
EURNZD 131
AUDCAD 63
EURCAD 52
USDCAD 53
NZDCAD -29
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.79 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +280.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.40 × 201
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.79 × 8290
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.80 × 5
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.03 × 34
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
TickmillUK-Live
1.18 × 49
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.20 × 876
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.27 × 258
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.28 × 43
129 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 10:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 1.36% of days out of the 369 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 10:04
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of the 369 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 10:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 369 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 10:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.29 14:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 357 days
