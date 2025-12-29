SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / KaizenFX EA
Novianto Briansyah Zulkarnain

KaizenFX EA

Novianto Briansyah Zulkarnain
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.78 USD (377 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (3.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.78 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.78 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real
2.57 × 7
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
2.77 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
2.99 × 69
Coinexx-Demo
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
6.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge01
12.18 × 164
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Fully Automated

This signal made for 3KaizenFX EA, to see it's performance.

the test will be 6 month until 1 year before it's realeased on market.


No reviews
2025.12.29 12:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 12:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register