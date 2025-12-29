- Growth
Trades:
1
Profit Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
3.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.78 USD (377 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (3.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.78 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
3.78 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|377
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|2.57 × 7
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|2.77 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
|2.99 × 69
|
Coinexx-Demo
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|6.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|12.18 × 164
Fully Automated
This signal made for 3KaizenFX EA, to see it's performance.
the test will be 6 month until 1 year before it's realeased on market.
No reviews