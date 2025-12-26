SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Fx fibo st
Reza Nuri

Fx fibo st

Reza Nuri
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1500 USD per month
growth since 2025 996%
STPTrading-Server
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
198
Profit Trades:
162 (81.81%)
Loss Trades:
36 (18.18%)
Best trade:
1 309.00 USD
Worst trade:
-1 360.80 USD
Gross Profit:
36 680.82 USD (232 252 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 304.06 USD (42 865 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (6 073.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 868.70 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
64.19%
Max deposit load:
18.76%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.70
Long Trades:
86 (43.43%)
Short Trades:
112 (56.57%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
128.17 USD
Average Profit:
226.42 USD
Average Loss:
-314.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 296.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 296.90 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
723.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 296.90 USD (12.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.67% (1 956.50 USD)
By Equity:
17.68% (2 727.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.z 103
XAUUSD.f 91
XPTUSD.z 3
SPX500.z 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.z 12K
XAUUSD.f 14K
XPTUSD.z -9
SPX500.z 7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.z 112K
XAUUSD.f 77K
XPTUSD.z -774
SPX500.z 775
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 309.00 USD
Worst trade: -1 361 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 073.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 296.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STPTrading-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello and welcome! With 13 years of experience in financial markets, please fully consider the risks of each trade. Don't forget to share our channel with your friends.
money management and risk control 
No reviews
2025.12.30 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 06:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 19:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 19:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 19:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
