- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
141 (40.40%)
Loss Trades:
208 (59.60%)
Best trade:
738.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 163.65 USD
Gross Profit:
14 752.30 USD (3 314 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 638.54 USD (5 548 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (927.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 306.97 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
5.30%
Max deposit load:
9.34%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
220 (63.04%)
Short Trades:
129 (36.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-51.25 USD
Average Profit:
104.63 USD
Average Loss:
-156.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-13 583.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 583.56 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-19.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17 909.73 USD
Maximal:
18 050.55 USD (178.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.61% (18 041.78 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (587.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|59
|BTCUSD
|45
|JP225
|42
|USDJPY
|39
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|27
|XTIUSD
|25
|USTEC
|23
|GBPUSD
|17
|AUDCAD
|15
|AUDNZD
|10
|USDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-6.7K
|BTCUSD
|-1K
|JP225
|-554
|USDJPY
|-2.2K
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-428
|XTIUSD
|-1.4K
|USTEC
|-596
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|-5.1K
|AUDNZD
|-1.3K
|USDCHF
|175
|USDCAD
|-18
|NZDCAD
|454
|AUDCHF
|-2.2K
|GBPCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|96
|EURCHF
|3
|CADCHF
|-4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-25K
|BTCUSD
|-1.8M
|JP225
|-313K
|USDJPY
|-8.8K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|XTIUSD
|-797
|USTEC
|-93K
|GBPUSD
|743
|AUDCAD
|-6K
|AUDNZD
|-2.6K
|USDCHF
|100
|USDCAD
|10
|NZDCAD
|590
|AUDCHF
|-470
|GBPCHF
|60
|NZDCHF
|21
|EURAUD
|62
|EURCHF
|19
|CADCHF
|3
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +738.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +927.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 583.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.43 × 173
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 254
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.77 × 9444
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.79 × 5679
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.83 × 47
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 969
