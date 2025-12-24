SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / A7313654
Nguyen An Nguyen

A7313654

Nguyen An Nguyen
0 reviews
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -66%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
349
Profit Trades:
141 (40.40%)
Loss Trades:
208 (59.60%)
Best trade:
738.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 163.65 USD
Gross Profit:
14 752.30 USD (3 314 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 638.54 USD (5 548 594 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (927.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 306.97 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
5.30%
Max deposit load:
9.34%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
220 (63.04%)
Short Trades:
129 (36.96%)
Profit Factor:
0.45
Expected Payoff:
-51.25 USD
Average Profit:
104.63 USD
Average Loss:
-156.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-13 583.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 583.56 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
-19.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17 909.73 USD
Maximal:
18 050.55 USD (178.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.61% (18 041.78 USD)
By Equity:
16.09% (587.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 59
BTCUSD 45
JP225 42
USDJPY 39
XAUUSD 28
GBPJPY 27
XTIUSD 25
USTEC 23
GBPUSD 17
AUDCAD 15
AUDNZD 10
USDCHF 4
USDCAD 3
NZDCAD 3
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
NZDCHF 2
EURAUD 1
EURCHF 1
CADCHF 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -6.7K
BTCUSD -1K
JP225 -554
USDJPY -2.2K
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -428
XTIUSD -1.4K
USTEC -596
GBPUSD 1.3K
AUDCAD -5.1K
AUDNZD -1.3K
USDCHF 175
USDCAD -18
NZDCAD 454
AUDCHF -2.2K
GBPCHF 4
NZDCHF 1
EURAUD 96
EURCHF 3
CADCHF -4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -25K
BTCUSD -1.8M
JP225 -313K
USDJPY -8.8K
XAUUSD 15K
GBPJPY -3.2K
XTIUSD -797
USTEC -93K
GBPUSD 743
AUDCAD -6K
AUDNZD -2.6K
USDCHF 100
USDCAD 10
NZDCAD 590
AUDCHF -470
GBPCHF 60
NZDCHF 21
EURAUD 62
EURCHF 19
CADCHF 3
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +738.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +927.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13 583.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.43 × 173
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.46 × 13
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 254
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.77 × 9444
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.79 × 5679
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.83 × 47
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 969
156 more...
No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.05 10:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 16:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 253 days
2025.12.24 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
