Hiroshi Shiitani

Hirozo Raifuku

Hiroshi Shiitani
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -100%
ThreeTrader-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
104 (54.45%)
Loss Trades:
87 (45.55%)
Best trade:
4 444.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 331.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
41 886.00 JPY (22 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111 629.00 JPY (66 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (5 644.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 549.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
7.66%
Max deposit load:
127.82%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
191
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.84
Long Trades:
128 (67.02%)
Short Trades:
63 (32.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-365.15 JPY
Average Profit:
402.75 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 283.09 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42 679.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42 679.00 JPY (12)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69 743.00 JPY
Maximal:
82 732.00 JPY (192.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.98% (72 183.00 JPY)
By Equity:
98.48% (13 021.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.raw 186
BTCUSD.raw 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.raw -553
BTCUSD.raw -58
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.raw -44K
BTCUSD.raw -424
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 444.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 331 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 644.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -42 679.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThreeTrader-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 13:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 12:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 11:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.24 05:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.24 05:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 05:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
