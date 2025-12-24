- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
104 (54.45%)
Loss Trades:
87 (45.55%)
Best trade:
4 444.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 331.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
41 886.00 JPY (22 941 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111 629.00 JPY (66 976 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (5 644.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 549.00 JPY (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
7.66%
Max deposit load:
127.82%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
191
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.84
Long Trades:
128 (67.02%)
Short Trades:
63 (32.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.38
Expected Payoff:
-365.15 JPY
Average Profit:
402.75 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 283.09 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-42 679.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42 679.00 JPY (12)
Monthly growth:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69 743.00 JPY
Maximal:
82 732.00 JPY (192.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.98% (72 183.00 JPY)
By Equity:
98.48% (13 021.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.raw
|186
|BTCUSD.raw
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.raw
|-553
|BTCUSD.raw
|-58
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.raw
|-44K
|BTCUSD.raw
|-424
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThreeTrader-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
