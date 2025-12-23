- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Best trade:
3.27 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
10.68 USD (1 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.12 USD (2 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (8.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
1.86%
Max deposit load:
4.81%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.65
Long Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.48
Expected Payoff:
-1.43 USD
Average Profit:
2.14 USD
Average Loss:
-7.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-16.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.44 USD
Maximal:
17.61 USD (23.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.63% (17.61 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (0.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-15
|GBPUSD
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|GBPUSD
|326
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.27 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 9
|0.21 × 19
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.27 × 229
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.31 × 54
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
OctaFX-Real7
|1.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.39 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.63 × 383
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.66 × 67
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|1.75 × 36
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
57
USD
USD
2
100%
8
62%
2%
0.48
-1.43
USD
USD
24%
1:500