Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
39.35 USD
Worst trade:
-73.77 USD
Gross Profit:
163.81 USD (147 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-142.58 USD (52 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (112.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.71 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
24.25%
Max deposit load:
7.12%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
2.65 USD
Average Profit:
27.30 USD
Average Loss:
-71.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-142.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.58 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.87 USD
Maximal:
142.58 USD (23.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.27% (142.58 USD)
By Equity:
12.65% (77.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|92K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.35 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +112.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.27 × 96
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.71 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|22.87 × 221
Follow me on this journey for financial freedom.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
521
USD
USD
2
100%
8
75%
24%
1.14
2.65
USD
USD
23%
1:500