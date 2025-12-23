- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
39.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.77 USD
Profitto lordo:
163.81 USD (147 143 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-142.58 USD (52 992 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (112.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
112.71 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
24.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.12%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
2.65 USD
Profitto medio:
27.30 USD
Perdita media:
-71.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-142.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-142.58 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.87 USD
Massimale:
142.58 USD (23.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.27% (142.58 USD)
Per equità:
12.65% (77.49 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|4
|BTCUSD
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|92K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +39.35 USD
Worst Trade: -74 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -142.58 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.27 × 96
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.71 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|22.87 × 221
