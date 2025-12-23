- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
181 (78.35%)
Loss Trades:
50 (21.65%)
Best trade:
63.67 USD
Worst trade:
-158.72 USD
Gross Profit:
1 473.02 USD (358 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 852.94 USD (468 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (62.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.32 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
51.68%
Max deposit load:
44.56%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
234
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
91 (39.39%)
Short Trades:
140 (60.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.14 USD
Average Loss:
-37.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-327.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-22.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
539.39 USD
Maximal:
679.47 USD (36.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.95% (679.47 USD)
By Equity:
29.04% (374.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|231
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-380
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-110K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.67 USD
Worst trade: -159 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -327.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-22%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
231
78%
52%
0.79
-1.64
USD
USD
37%
1:500