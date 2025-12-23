SignalsSections
Jie Yu

Show 001

Jie Yu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -22%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
231
Profit Trades:
181 (78.35%)
Loss Trades:
50 (21.65%)
Best trade:
63.67 USD
Worst trade:
-158.72 USD
Gross Profit:
1 473.02 USD (358 091 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 852.94 USD (468 505 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (62.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
148.32 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
51.68%
Max deposit load:
44.56%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
234
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
91 (39.39%)
Short Trades:
140 (60.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-1.64 USD
Average Profit:
8.14 USD
Average Loss:
-37.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-327.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.04 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-22.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
539.39 USD
Maximal:
679.47 USD (36.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.95% (679.47 USD)
By Equity:
29.04% (374.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 231
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -380
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -110K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.67 USD
Worst trade: -159 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -327.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 05:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 05:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
