Ahmed Ali Abdulhasan Kaabi

Gold Quiet Gainer

Ahmed Ali Abdulhasan Kaabi
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -13%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
116 (84.67%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.33%)
Best trade:
200.52 USD
Worst trade:
-341.64 USD
Gross Profit:
735.63 USD (15 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 580.64 USD (25 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (57.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
273.04 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
41.86%
Max deposit load:
13.41%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
137 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-6.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.34 USD
Average Loss:
-75.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 408.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 408.85 USD (7)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
856.59 USD
Maximal:
1 427.23 USD (20.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.08% (1 427.23 USD)
By Equity:
5.66% (321.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 137
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -845
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +200.52 USD
Worst trade: -342 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 408.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
Multi EA Money Management System.

To maximize potential profits with high trading activity.

Trading Gold Only.

Daily target 5%.

Let’s make some money

Good luck.

 

Telegram

https://t.me/Iraqi_Forex_Trader

 

WhatsApp

009647704236509

 

استراتيجية تداول يومي سكالبنك سريع

عن طريق روبوت الي

يورو دولار و باوند دولار

هدف يومي بحدود 5%

من 20 الى 50 صفقة يوميا

 

التوفيق للجميع


No reviews
2025.12.24 00:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 20:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 17:05
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 16:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 16:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 15:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.22 15:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 15:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
