Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
116 (84.67%)
Loss Trades:
21 (15.33%)
Best trade:
200.52 USD
Worst trade:
-341.64 USD
Gross Profit:
735.63 USD (15 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 580.64 USD (25 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (57.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
273.04 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
41.86%
Max deposit load:
13.41%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
137 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.47
Expected Payoff:
-6.17 USD
Average Profit:
6.34 USD
Average Loss:
-75.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 408.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 408.85 USD (7)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
856.59 USD
Maximal:
1 427.23 USD (20.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.08% (1 427.23 USD)
By Equity:
5.66% (321.44 USD)
Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
XAUUSD
|137
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
XAUUSD
|-845
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
XAUUSD
|-9.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best trade: +200.52 USD
Worst trade: -342 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 408.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Multi EA Money Management System.
To maximize potential profits with high trading activity.
Trading Gold Only.
Daily target 5%.
Let’s make some money
Good luck.
استراتيجية تداول يومي سكالبنك سريع
عن طريق روبوت الي
يورو دولار و باوند دولار
هدف يومي بحدود 5%
من 20 الى 50 صفقة يوميا
التوفيق للجميع
