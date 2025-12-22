- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
10 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Best trade:
17.38 USD
Worst trade:
-21.94 USD
Gross Profit:
34.75 USD (2 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.96 USD (22 284 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (28.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.33 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
81.56%
Max deposit load:
5.98%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
12 (80.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (20.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-4.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.94 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.52 USD
Maximal:
21.94 USD (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.70% (21.94 USD)
By Equity:
5.12% (41.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|6
|AUDCAD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|9
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|17
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|4
|XAUUSD
|-22
|USDCAD
|0
|CADCHF
|-1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|87
|GBPAUD
|549
|CADJPY
|397
|GBPCHF
|304
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|USDCAD
|-32
|CADCHF
|-99
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.38 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LiteFinance-Cent2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 7
