- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
3 (12.50%)
Loss Trades:
21 (87.50%)
Best trade:
10.77 USD
Worst trade:
-12.00 USD
Gross Profit:
22.32 USD (3 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.15 USD (4 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (22.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
2.18%
Max deposit load:
89.70%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
8 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
16 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-0.45 USD
Average Profit:
7.44 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-32.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.95 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-45.60%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.83 USD
Maximal:
32.95 USD (71.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.83% (32.95 USD)
By Equity:
12.29% (3.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.USTECHCash
|18
|XAUUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.USTECHCash
|-5
|XAUUSD
|-6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.USTECHCash
|-1K
|XAUUSD
|-452
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.77 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
Solo ORO ( por la tarde )
Solo Nasdaq ( por el día )
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-46%
0
0
USD
USD
13
USD
USD
2
95%
24
12%
2%
0.67
-0.45
USD
USD
72%
1:500