- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
8.13 USD
Worst trade:
-5.20 USD
Gross Profit:
11.80 USD (1 140 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.47 USD (365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (11.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
54.47%
Max deposit load:
116.16%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
1.69 USD
Average Loss:
-5.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.03 USD
Maximal:
5.20 USD (20.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.73% (5.23 USD)
By Equity:
36.85% (9.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|-5
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|-365
|EURUSD
|121
|NZDCHF
|135
|NZDUSD
|809
|GBPCHF
|75
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.13 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 35
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.30 × 138
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.46 × 131
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.59 × 390
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.67 × 58
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.73 × 80
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.89 × 167
