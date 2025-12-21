SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD2026
Gregorio Encarnacion Conesa

XAUUSD2026

Gregorio Encarnacion Conesa
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -42%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Loss Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Best trade:
140.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-46.09 EUR
Gross Profit:
251.95 EUR (1 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-501.31 EUR (10 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.32 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
1.11%
Max deposit load:
58.75%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Short Trades:
32 (94.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-7.33 EUR
Average Profit:
25.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-130.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.83 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-42.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
249.36 EUR
Maximal:
249.36 EUR (42.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (249.36 EUR)
By Equity:
4.59% (18.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 32
BTCUSD 1
GBPJPY-STD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD -271
BTCUSD -7
GBPJPY-STD -6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD -1.5K
BTCUSD -7.7K
GBPJPY-STD -30
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +140.32 EUR
Worst trade: -46 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.83 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real24
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 146
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.18 × 257
VTMarkets-Live 2
4.57 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Estrategia de scalping agresivo en XAUUSD
No reviews
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 05:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 03:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.21 11:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 11:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.21 11:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD2026
99 USD per month
-42%
0
0
USD
339
EUR
2
0%
34
29%
1%
0.50
-7.33
EUR
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.