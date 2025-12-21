- Growth
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Loss Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Best trade:
140.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-46.09 EUR
Gross Profit:
251.95 EUR (1 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-501.31 EUR (10 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (5.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.32 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
1.11%
Max deposit load:
58.75%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
2 (5.88%)
Short Trades:
32 (94.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-7.33 EUR
Average Profit:
25.20 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-130.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.83 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-42.41%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
249.36 EUR
Maximal:
249.36 EUR (42.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (249.36 EUR)
By Equity:
4.59% (18.43 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-STD
|32
|BTCUSD
|1
|GBPJPY-STD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-STD
|-271
|BTCUSD
|-7
|GBPJPY-STD
|-6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-STD
|-1.5K
|BTCUSD
|-7.7K
|GBPJPY-STD
|-30
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Estrategia de scalping agresivo en XAUUSD
No reviews
