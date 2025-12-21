SignalsSections
Francois Petrus Canosci

Japan 4

Francois Petrus Canosci
0 reviews
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -32%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
816
Profit Trades:
553 (67.76%)
Loss Trades:
263 (32.23%)
Best trade:
40.54 USD
Worst trade:
-162.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 604.39 USD (114 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 541.39 USD (148 557 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (68.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
114.73 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
61.49%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
366 (44.85%)
Short Trades:
450 (55.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-5.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
40 (-508.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-508.19 USD (40)
Monthly growth:
8.40%
Annual Forecast:
101.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
537.12 USD
Maximal:
541.22 USD (53.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.90% (541.22 USD)
By Equity:
12.70% (262.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 814
XAUUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 226
XAUUSD -163
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -17K
XAUUSD -16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.54 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 40
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -508.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 6
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live09
0.14 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.15 × 13
ICMarkets-Live06
0.18 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
0.20 × 84
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.24 × 106
XM.COM-Real 7
0.47 × 19
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 63
134 more...
Trades USDJPY. Makes good profits with little DD. Safe to use.
No reviews
2025.12.21 09:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
