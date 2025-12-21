- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
816
Profit Trades:
553 (67.76%)
Loss Trades:
263 (32.23%)
Best trade:
40.54 USD
Worst trade:
-162.03 USD
Gross Profit:
1 604.39 USD (114 675 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 541.39 USD (148 557 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (68.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
114.73 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
61.49%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
366 (44.85%)
Short Trades:
450 (55.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-5.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
40 (-508.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-508.19 USD (40)
Monthly growth:
8.40%
Annual Forecast:
101.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
537.12 USD
Maximal:
541.22 USD (53.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.90% (541.22 USD)
By Equity:
12.70% (262.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|814
|XAUUSD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|226
|XAUUSD
|-163
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-17K
|XAUUSD
|-16K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.54 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 40
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -508.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 2
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 6
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.14 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.15 × 13
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.18 × 33
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.20 × 84
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.24 × 106
XM.COM-Real 7
|0.47 × 19
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 63
Trades USDJPY. Makes good profits with little DD. Safe to use.
No reviews
