The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC-Live 0.00 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 6 ICMarkets-Live17 0.00 × 2 AtlanticPearl-Live 1 0.00 × 2 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US06-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 3 OneTrade-Real 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-Real 12 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live3 0.00 × 1 Monex-Server2 0.00 × 2 AxiTrader-US09-Live 0.00 × 6 TurnkeyFX-Live 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent4 0.13 × 15 ICMarkets-Live09 0.14 × 14 AxioryAsia-02Live 0.15 × 13 ICMarkets-Live06 0.18 × 33 ICMarkets-Live07 0.20 × 84 OrtegaCapital-Server 0.24 × 106 XM.COM-Real 7 0.47 × 19 CFHMarkets-Live1 0.49 × 63 134 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor