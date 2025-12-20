- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
46 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
32.83 USD (4 731 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (32.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.83 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.67
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.84%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
322.20
Long Trades:
16 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
30 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
53.82
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
0.71 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
10.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
0.10 USD (0.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
13.90% (46.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURCAD
|10
|CADCHF
|4
|AUDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|7
|EURCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|4
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|959
|CADCHF
|161
|AUDCAD
|111
|CHFJPY
|562
|GBPCAD
|345
|NZDJPY
|194
|EURGBP
|51
|EURCHF
|90
|AUDCHF
|78
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 7
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 12
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.46 × 316
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.50 × 16
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.83 × 917
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.84 × 270
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.94 × 18
|
FXCC1-Trade
|2.67 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.89 × 123
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.83 × 12
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.25 × 4
|
OANDA-Live-1
|5.75 × 124
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|6.00 × 2
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|6.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.33 × 3
No reviews
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
332
USD
USD
1
100%
46
100%
100%
53.81
0.71
USD
USD
14%
1:300