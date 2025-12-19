- Growth
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
10 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
7 (41.18%)
Best trade:
6.43 USD
Worst trade:
-10.44 USD
Gross Profit:
25.67 USD (2 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.59 USD (2 604 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (3.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
24.08%
Max deposit load:
88.39%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
13 (76.47%)
Short Trades:
4 (23.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-0.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.57 USD
Average Loss:
-4.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-29.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.85 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-5.01%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.76 USD
Maximal:
30.69 USD (24.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.52% (30.67 USD)
By Equity:
16.40% (20.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.USTECHCash
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.USTECHCash
|-6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.USTECHCash
|154
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.43 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Simple showcase account, where I am trying to compound on a very small account.
No reviews
