Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
5 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Best trade:
4.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-44.32 EUR
Gross Profit:
7.82 EUR (3 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-108.64 EUR (14 588 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (6.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.87 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.63
Trading activity:
8.68%
Max deposit load:
41.63%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.07
Expected Payoff:
-8.40 EUR
Average Profit:
1.56 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-88.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.14 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
-2.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.82 EUR
Maximal:
100.82 EUR (2.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.96% (98.13 EUR)
By Equity:
0.26% (12.72 EUR)
The Long Term Trading Strategies are implemented in this account.
A copy offer is not planned until a meaningful trading history is available.
