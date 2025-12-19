- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
180.00 USD
Worst trade:
-82.40 USD
Gross Profit:
428.50 USD (6 168 pips)
Gross Loss:
-82.40 USD (824 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (428.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
428.50 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
15.95%
Max deposit load:
6.28%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
5.20
Expected Payoff:
31.46 USD
Average Profit:
42.85 USD
Average Loss:
-82.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-82.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
82.40 USD
Maximal:
82.40 USD (0.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.55% (-0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.34% (803.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|346
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
|
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
|
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
Tectra Strategy #2.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
1
0%
11
90%
16%
5.20
31.46
USD
USD
5%
1:100