Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
249.50 USD
Worst trade:
-301.32 USD
Gross Profit:
673.68 USD (15 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-868.56 USD (18 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (457.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
457.27 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
41.10%
Max deposit load:
1.28%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.29
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-24.36 USD
Average Profit:
168.42 USD
Average Loss:
-217.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-682.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-682.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
224.93 USD
Maximal:
682.20 USD (25.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.78% (682.20 USD)
By Equity:
11.09% (293.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-195
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Best trade: +249.50 USD
Worst trade: -301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +457.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -682.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
3
0%
8
50%
41%
0.77
-24.36
USD
USD
26%
1:200