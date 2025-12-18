- Growth
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
15 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
5 (25.00%)
Best trade:
2.25 USD
Worst trade:
-1.03 USD
Gross Profit:
13.84 USD (1 027 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.42 USD (224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (4.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.99 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
45.67%
Max deposit load:
1.57%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.74
Long Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Short Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.05
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-0.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.03 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
1.07 USD (0.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.23% (1.07 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (3.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|803
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.25 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
460
USD
USD
1
100%
20
75%
46%
4.04
0.52
USD
USD
1%
1:500