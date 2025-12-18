- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
55 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.38%)
Best trade:
17.46 USD
Worst trade:
-12.00 USD
Gross Profit:
89.70 USD (2 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.35 USD (1 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (35.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
63.26%
Max deposit load:
13.78%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
34 (52.31%)
Short Trades:
31 (47.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-3.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-22.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.29 USD (2.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.36% (22.29 USD)
By Equity:
4.33% (40.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|59
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|945
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
