SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Audacious 01
Camila Schvartz Milverstet

Audacious 01

Camila Schvartz Milverstet
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
FBS-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
65
Profit Trades:
55 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.38%)
Best trade:
17.46 USD
Worst trade:
-12.00 USD
Gross Profit:
89.70 USD (2 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.35 USD (1 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (35.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
63.26%
Max deposit load:
13.78%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.66
Long Trades:
34 (52.31%)
Short Trades:
31 (47.69%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
0.91 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-3.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-22.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.65%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.29 USD (2.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.36% (22.29 USD)
By Equity:
4.33% (40.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 945
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.46 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
212 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 17:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Audacious 01
33 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
951
USD
3
98%
65
84%
63%
2.95
0.91
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.