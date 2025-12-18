- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
298 (99.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.33%)
Best trade:
68.52 USD
Worst trade:
-0.07 USD
Gross Profit:
1 010.34 USD (98 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.07 USD (221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
235 (793.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
793.08 USD (235)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.07%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
305
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
14432.43
Long Trades:
299 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
14433.43
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
3.39 USD
Average Loss:
-0.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.07 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.12% (792.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|299
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|99K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +68.52 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 235
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +793.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Capital.com-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Buy Only Strategy
Designed for balance-aligned trade management
Tested on multiple accounts
Balanced growth with risk control
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
1
100%
299
99%
100%
14433.42
3.38
USD
USD
9%
1:100