Samarthan Bidari

Main Portfolio

Samarthan Bidari
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
Pepperstone-Edge03
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
32 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
6 (15.79%)
Best trade:
379.82 AUD
Worst trade:
-88.26 AUD
Gross Profit:
3 154.32 AUD (31 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174.63 AUD (3 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 192.79 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 192.79 AUD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
15.29%
Max deposit load:
11.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
33.76
Long Trades:
37 (97.37%)
Short Trades:
1 (2.63%)
Profit Factor:
18.06
Expected Payoff:
78.41 AUD
Average Profit:
98.57 AUD
Average Loss:
-29.11 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.27 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.26 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
14.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
88.26 AUD (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.34% (74.69 AUD)
By Equity:
0.45% (100.14 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +379.82 AUD
Worst trade: -88 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 192.79 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.27 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Dunboyne-Production
0.00 × 1
MMCIS-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForexEU-FixCent
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 2
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.15 × 27
ICMarkets-Live08
0.20 × 15
Tier1FX-Real
0.35 × 68
ICMarkets-Live02
0.38 × 16
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.45 × 29
TitanFX-01
0.45 × 149
ICMarkets-Live10
0.67 × 12
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.93 × 46
LQD1-Live01
1.00 × 2
MYFX-US01-Live
1.10 × 30
ICMarkets-Live14
1.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live
1.56 × 9
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
1.77 × 13
Pepperstone-Edge04
1.82 × 217
41 more...
only XAUUSD 
No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 12:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 12:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 12:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 12:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 12:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
