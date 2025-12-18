- Growth
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
32 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
6 (15.79%)
Best trade:
379.82 AUD
Worst trade:
-88.26 AUD
Gross Profit:
3 154.32 AUD (31 739 pips)
Gross Loss:
-174.63 AUD (3 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (2 192.79 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 192.79 AUD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
15.29%
Max deposit load:
11.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
33.76
Long Trades:
37 (97.37%)
Short Trades:
1 (2.63%)
Profit Factor:
18.06
Expected Payoff:
78.41 AUD
Average Profit:
98.57 AUD
Average Loss:
-29.11 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-9.27 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.26 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
14.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
88.26 AUD (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.34% (74.69 AUD)
By Equity:
0.45% (100.14 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +379.82 AUD
Worst trade: -88 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 192.79 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.27 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Dunboyne-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
MMCIS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexEU-FixCent
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.15 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.20 × 15
|
Tier1FX-Real
|0.35 × 68
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.38 × 16
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.45 × 29
|
TitanFX-01
|0.45 × 149
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.67 × 12
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.93 × 46
|
LQD1-Live01
|1.00 × 2
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|1.10 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live
|1.56 × 9
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|1.77 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|1.82 × 217
only XAUUSD
