SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TKtraydez
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Best trade:
19.67 USD
Worst trade:
-52.54 USD
Gross Profit:
65.31 USD (60 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.64 USD (13 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (31.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
6.15%
Max deposit load:
41.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
20 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
19 (79.17%)
Short Trades:
5 (20.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
2.84 USD
Average Loss:
-54.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-52.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.54 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.86 USD
Maximal:
52.89 USD (40.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.62% (52.82 USD)
By Equity:
32.94% (42.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 47K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.67 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TKtraydez
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
111
USD
3
0%
24
95%
6%
1.19
0.44
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.