- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.
Risk-Managed Entries
Strict Stop-Loss Rules
Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors
Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.
Copy me today and let your money work smarter.
USD
USD
USD