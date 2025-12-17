SinaisSeções
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 1%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
29
Negociações com lucro:
25 (86.20%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (13.79%)
Melhor negociação:
19.67 USD
Pior negociação:
-52.54 USD
Lucro bruto:
67.88 USD (61 662 pips)
Perda bruta:
-66.40 USD (31 939 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (31.64 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
33.67 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
6.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
41.18%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
18 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.03
Negociações longas:
21 (72.41%)
Negociações curtas:
8 (27.59%)
Fator de lucro:
1.02
Valor esperado:
0.05 USD
Lucro médio:
2.72 USD
Perda média:
-16.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-8.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-52.54 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.48%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
22.86 USD
Máximo:
52.89 USD (40.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.62% (52.82 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.94% (42.74 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 5
BTCUSD -3
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 44K
BTCUSD -15K
EURUSD 2
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +19.67 USD
Pior negociação: -53 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +31.64 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8.11 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.07 × 300
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
