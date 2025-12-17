- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|BTCUSD
|-15K
|EURUSD
|2
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.07 × 300
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.48 × 48
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.
Risk-Managed Entries
Strict Stop-Loss Rules
Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors
Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.
Copy me today and let your money work smarter.
