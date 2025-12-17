SignaleKategorien
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -98%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
32
Gewinntrades:
25 (78.12%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (21.88%)
Bester Trade:
19.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-52.54 USD
Bruttoprofit:
67.88 USD (61 662 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-166.34 USD (85 457 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (31.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
33.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading-Aktivität:
4.17%
Max deposit load:
287.58%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.77
Long-Positionen:
24 (75.00%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (25.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-99.59 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-99.59 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-98.46%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
98.46 USD
Maximaler:
128.49 USD (98.82%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
98.82% (128.49 USD)
Kapital:
57.29% (5.15 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -95
BTCUSD -3
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9K
BTCUSD -15K
EURUSD 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +19.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -99.59 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "EGlobalTrade-Classic" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.07 × 304
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 01:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 00:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.28 23:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
