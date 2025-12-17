SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / TKtraydez
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale

TKtraydez

Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
29
Transacciones Rentables:
25 (86.20%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (13.79%)
Mejor transacción:
19.67 USD
Peor transacción:
-52.54 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
67.88 USD (61 662 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-66.40 USD (31 939 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (31.64 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
33.67 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
6.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
41.18%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.03
Transacciones Largas:
21 (72.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (27.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.02
Beneficio Esperado:
0.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.72 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-8.11 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-52.54 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.48%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
22.86 USD
Máxima:
52.89 USD (40.68%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.62% (52.82 USD)
De fondos:
32.94% (42.74 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 5
BTCUSD -3
EURUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 44K
BTCUSD -15K
EURUSD 2
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.67 USD
Peor transacción: -53 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.64 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8.11 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "EGlobalTrade-Classic" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.07 × 300
ThreeTrader-Live
0.48 × 48
I'm a disciplined trader with a focus on Forex, XAUUSD, and major pairs, using a data-driven strategy that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent growth.

 Risk-Managed Entries
 Strict Stop-Loss Rules
 Steady Monthly ROI Target: 8–15%
 Low Drawdown | Transparent Performance
 Suitable for both beginners and seasoned investors

Whether you're looking for steady passive income or diversifying your portfolio, my strategy offers the perfect blend of stability and profitability.

 Copy me today and let your money work smarter.


2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
