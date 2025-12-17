- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
78 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
79 (50.32%)
Best trade:
116.55 USD
Worst trade:
-31.72 USD
Gross Profit:
314.18 USD (17 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.07 USD (21 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (13.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
96.51%
Max deposit load:
84.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
166
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
81 (51.59%)
Short Trades:
76 (48.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-73.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.49 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.09%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.89 USD
Maximal:
221.95 USD (18.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.29% (221.84 USD)
By Equity:
13.53% (134.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|38
|USDCAD
|37
|GBPUSD
|26
|EURCAD
|26
|EURGBP
|21
|XAUUSD
|9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|-97
|GBPUSD
|-56
|EURCAD
|1
|EURGBP
|6
|XAUUSD
|130
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|67
|USDCAD
|-8.2K
|GBPUSD
|-3.2K
|EURCAD
|184
|EURGBP
|578
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +116.55 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.39 × 8129
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|2.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|2.55 × 296
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|3.58 × 24
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
|4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|4.50 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|9.22 × 9
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|12.60 × 10
100 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
991
USD
USD
1
95%
157
49%
97%
0.96
-0.07
USD
USD
18%
1:100