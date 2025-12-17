SignalsSections
Vladimir Tsyrulnik

BVI IntraDay MultiTrade System

Vladimir Tsyrulnik
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
78 (49.68%)
Loss Trades:
79 (50.32%)
Best trade:
116.55 USD
Worst trade:
-31.72 USD
Gross Profit:
314.18 USD (17 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-325.07 USD (21 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (13.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.90 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
96.51%
Max deposit load:
84.35%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
166
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
81 (51.59%)
Short Trades:
76 (48.41%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
4.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-73.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.49 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-1.09%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.89 USD
Maximal:
221.95 USD (18.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.29% (221.84 USD)
By Equity:
13.53% (134.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 38
USDCAD 37
GBPUSD 26
EURCAD 26
EURGBP 21
XAUUSD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4
USDCAD -97
GBPUSD -56
EURCAD 1
EURGBP 6
XAUUSD 130
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 67
USDCAD -8.2K
GBPUSD -3.2K
EURCAD 184
EURGBP 578
XAUUSD 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +116.55 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.33 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.39 × 8129
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
2.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
2.55 × 296
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
3.58 × 24
BlueberryMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 12
4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
4.50 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
9.22 × 9
RoboForex-ProCent-3
12.60 × 10
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 04:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 04:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.18 03:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.18 03:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 21:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 21:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 07:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 07:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 07:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
