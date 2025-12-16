- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
1.51 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
6.36 EUR (17 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (6.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.36 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.58
Trading activity:
99.12%
Max deposit load:
96.12%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.80 EUR
Average Profit:
0.80 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
6.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
19.43% (19.49 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|2
|CADCHF
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|17K
|CADCHF
|165
|AUDCHF
|134
|AUDCAD
|190
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.51 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GCI-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.19 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.27 × 15
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
XM.COM-AU-Real 17
|0.33 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.35 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.43 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.49 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.75 × 113
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.50 × 2
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.85 × 40
|
XMUK-Real 17
|3.25 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|3.25 × 200
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|3.50 × 2
Ich trade nur CAD/CHF,AUD/CHF und ganz selten USTech,US30
Kein Martingale!
Empfohlene Mindestkontogröße zum kopieren 800 Dollar.
No reviews
