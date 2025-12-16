- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
2 (15.38%)
Best trade:
1.62 USD
Worst trade:
-20.36 USD
Gross Profit:
12.81 USD (87 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.60 USD (203 550 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (6.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.77 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
51.28%
Max deposit load:
15.31%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Short Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-0.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.16 USD
Average Loss:
-10.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-20.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.36 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-7.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.52 USD
Maximal:
20.40 USD (19.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.79% (20.36 USD)
By Equity:
18.60% (19.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-11
|EURUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-117K
|EURUSD
|298
|XAUUSD
|100
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.62 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.48 × 93
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 4913
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.07 × 14
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.18 × 49
NOTO TO BE COPIED AS PRIVATE TEST
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
92
USD
USD
1
100%
13
84%
51%
0.62
-0.60
USD
USD
20%
1:500