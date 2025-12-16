- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
23 (65.71%)
Loss Trades:
12 (34.29%)
Best trade:
26.47 USD
Worst trade:
-66.04 USD
Gross Profit:
163.47 USD (16 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.69 USD (37 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (22.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
49.13%
Max deposit load:
25.33%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
18 (51.43%)
Short Trades:
17 (48.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-6.01 USD
Average Profit:
7.11 USD
Average Loss:
-31.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-160.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.14 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
275.12 USD
Maximal:
317.16 USD (90.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.20% (317.16 USD)
By Equity:
6.83% (176.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDrfd
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDrfd
|-210
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDrfd
|-20K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.47 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Торговля внутри дня, основной инструмент XAU/USD
Подключение лучше с "Альфа-Форекс"!
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
3
0%
35
65%
49%
0.43
-6.01
USD
USD
11%
1:40