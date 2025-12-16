SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ww w jorgeaiea c o m10k
Jorge Niz

Ww w jorgeaiea c o m10k

Jorge Niz
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
712
Profit Trades:
536 (75.28%)
Loss Trades:
176 (24.72%)
Best trade:
180.46 USD
Worst trade:
-169.89 USD
Gross Profit:
5 831.93 USD (45 791 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 345.98 USD (7 851 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (67.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
509.77 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
93.28%
Max deposit load:
2.11%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
554
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.92
Long Trades:
358 (50.28%)
Short Trades:
354 (49.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.74
Expected Payoff:
3.49 USD
Average Profit:
10.88 USD
Average Loss:
-19.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-395.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-395.88 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.60%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
851.97 USD (6.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.45% (851.97 USD)
By Equity:
15.09% (1 826.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 704
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.9M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +180.46 USD
Worst trade: -170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -395.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Www.jorgeaiea.com
No reviews
2025.12.16 15:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
