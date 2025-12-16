- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
18 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Best trade:
1 687.66 USD
Worst trade:
-1 802.25 USD
Gross Profit:
5 905.90 USD (60 302 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 419.87 USD (44 441 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (929.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 633.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
82.89%
Max deposit load:
13.14%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.42
Long Trades:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
55.04 USD
Average Profit:
328.11 USD
Average Loss:
-491.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-752.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 574.10 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.63 USD
Maximal:
3 575.23 USD (3.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.40% (3 576.26 USD)
By Equity:
1.33% (1 327.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 687.66 USD
Worst trade: -1 802 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +929.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -752.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.20 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.37 × 846
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
70 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
2
100%
27
66%
83%
1.33
55.04
USD
USD
3%
1:200