Ardian Fikri Rizki

SRM Portofolio

Ardian Fikri Rizki
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
MRGMega-Primary
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
43 (47.77%)
Loss Trades:
47 (52.22%)
Best trade:
495.61 USD
Worst trade:
-503.19 USD
Gross Profit:
13 751.07 USD (145 677 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 604.20 USD (97 270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 530.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 530.32 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.67%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
70 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
20 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
46.08 USD
Average Profit:
319.79 USD
Average Loss:
-204.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 317.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 317.05 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
41.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 297.16 USD
Maximal:
2 753.70 USD (26.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.33% (2 753.70 USD)
By Equity:
6.14% (517.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
GBPJPY 5
CHFJPY 4
EURJPY 4
USDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.5K
GBPJPY 188
CHFJPY 307
EURJPY 54
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 107
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
GBPJPY 3.2K
CHFJPY 5.1K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 199
GBPUSD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +495.61 USD
Worst trade: -503 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 530.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 317.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MRGMega-Primary" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Inveestor Account
No reviews
2025.12.16 11:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
