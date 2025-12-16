SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EURUSD Full Algo
Kamlesh Premchand Gupta

EURUSD Full Algo

Kamlesh Premchand Gupta
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
90 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
58 (39.19%)
Best trade:
22.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.10 USD
Gross Profit:
183.98 USD (6 497 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.53 USD (6 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.55 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
78.15%
Max deposit load:
51.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
65 (43.92%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-1.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-26.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
33.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.26 USD
Maximal:
26.88 USD (8.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.27% (26.88 USD)
By Equity:
43.68% (128.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 148
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -489
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 more...
Earn upto 50% profit monthly with minimum deposit of 250 usd
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.