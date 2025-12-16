- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
90 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
58 (39.19%)
Best trade:
22.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.10 USD
Gross Profit:
183.98 USD (6 497 pips)
Gross Loss:
-109.53 USD (6 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.55 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
78.15%
Max deposit load:
51.23%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
65 (43.92%)
Short Trades:
83 (56.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
2.04 USD
Average Loss:
-1.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-26.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
33.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.26 USD
Maximal:
26.88 USD (8.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.27% (26.88 USD)
By Equity:
43.68% (128.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|148
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-489
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
Earn upto 50% profit monthly with minimum deposit of 250 usd
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
298
USD
USD
4
100%
148
60%
78%
1.67
0.50
USD
USD
44%
1:500