- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
70 (94.59%)
Loss Trades:
4 (5.41%)
Best trade:
35.09 USD
Worst trade:
-20.13 USD
Gross Profit:
187.32 USD (18 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.48 USD (2 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (37.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.67 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
26.74%
Max deposit load:
1.65%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.99
Long Trades:
74 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.07
Expected Payoff:
2.17 USD
Average Profit:
2.68 USD
Average Loss:
-6.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.64 USD
Maximal:
20.13 USD (1.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.93% (20.13 USD)
By Equity:
2.76% (29.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.09 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1006 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
3
100%
74
94%
27%
7.07
2.17
USD
USD
3%
1:500