Trades:
96
Profit Trades:
64 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
32 (33.33%)
Best trade:
128.33 USD
Worst trade:
-167.40 USD
Gross Profit:
1 014.97 USD (40 155 pips)
Gross Loss:
-949.66 USD (42 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (64.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.76 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
39.01%
Max deposit load:
75.50%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.39
Long Trades:
52 (54.17%)
Short Trades:
44 (45.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
15.86 USD
Average Loss:
-29.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-69.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-167.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.31%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.07 USD
Maximal:
167.40 USD (26.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.64% (167.40 USD)
By Equity:
29.90% (318.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|65
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +128.33 USD
Worst trade: -167 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
1. Trend-Following Core: Executes trades based on volatility breakouts
2. Smart Recovery Engine: Features an advanced hedging mechanism with progressive lot sizing to recover
3. Dynamic Profit Locking: Automatically closes all positions once the net
