Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FBS 5P 0866
Khor Wei Hong

FBS 5P 0866

Khor Wei Hong
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
FBS-Real-8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Best trade:
6.53 USD
Worst trade:
-4.89 USD
Gross Profit:
22.01 USD (2 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.78 USD (2 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (12.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.06%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
2.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.63 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.75 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (13.75 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (1.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 5
NZDUSD 4
EURUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURCAD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 3
NZDUSD 2
EURUSD -2
AUDUSD 0
EURCAD -2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 344
NZDUSD 204
EURUSD -113
AUDUSD -13
EURCAD -225
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.53 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 13
XMAU-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 7
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-13
0.17 × 6
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.20 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.20 × 5
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.22 × 23
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.22 × 9
Tradestone-Real-1
0.25 × 4
FBS-Real-9
0.27 × 37
Tickmill-Live05
0.29 × 564
NPBFX-Real
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.33 × 6
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.40 × 200
148 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.15 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 16:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FBS 5P 0866
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
601
USD
2
100%
14
57%
100%
1.05
0.09
USD
2%
1:500
