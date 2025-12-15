- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Best trade:
6.53 USD
Worst trade:
-4.89 USD
Gross Profit:
22.01 USD (2 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.78 USD (2 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (12.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
12.29 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.06%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
2.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-10.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.63 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.75 USD (2.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.24% (13.75 USD)
By Equity:
0.18% (1.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|-2
|AUDUSD
|0
|EURCAD
|-2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|344
|NZDUSD
|204
|EURUSD
|-113
|AUDUSD
|-13
|EURCAD
|-225
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.53 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 13
|
XMAU-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.17 × 6
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.20 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.20 × 5
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.22 × 23
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.22 × 9
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.25 × 4
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.27 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.29 × 564
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.33 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.40 × 200
No reviews
