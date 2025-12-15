- Growth
Trades:
199
Profit Trades:
83 (41.70%)
Loss Trades:
116 (58.29%)
Best trade:
50.75 USD
Worst trade:
-50.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 600.40 USD (264 327 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 923.28 USD (191 644 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (264.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
264.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.38%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.38
Long Trades:
128 (64.32%)
Short Trades:
71 (35.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
3.40 USD
Average Profit:
31.33 USD
Average Loss:
-16.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-181.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-181.63 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
21.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.87 USD
Maximal:
284.23 USD (8.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.10% (284.23 USD)
By Equity:
1.41% (46.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|174
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|698
|EURJPY
|-6
|GBPJPY
|-9
|CHFJPY
|-14
|GBPUSD
|10
|NZDJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|-8
|USDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|-6
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|75K
|EURJPY
|-802
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|CHFJPY
|-2K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|USDCHF
|-600
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|-789
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.75 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +264.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
4
0%
199
41%
100%
1.35
3.40
USD
USD
8%
1:50