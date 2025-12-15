- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
5 (41.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Best trade:
148.68 USD
Worst trade:
-90.60 USD
Gross Profit:
623.39 USD (21 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.25 USD (16 096 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (401.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
401.76 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
56.75%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
11.18 USD
Average Profit:
124.68 USD
Average Loss:
-69.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-289.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-289.57 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
289.57 USD
Maximal:
289.57 USD (5.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.79% (289.57 USD)
By Equity:
2.36% (118.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|134
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148.68 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +401.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -289.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Auto Assist Trade
Provide by Traders Family
Balance : $5.000
Provide by Traders Family
Cooked by TimeFreedom.id
Balance : $5.000
Start Trade : July 15, 2025
Lot : 0.03
Pair : XAUUSD
Broker : MaxRichGroup
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
2
0%
12
41%
57%
1.27
11.18
USD
USD
6%
1:50