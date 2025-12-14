- Growth
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
33 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
21 (38.89%)
Best trade:
75.93 USD
Worst trade:
-69.80 USD
Gross Profit:
844.12 USD (59 453 pips)
Gross Loss:
-618.63 USD (36 868 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (215.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
310.90 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
88.66%
Max deposit load:
2.55%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
47 (87.04%)
Short Trades:
7 (12.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
4.18 USD
Average Profit:
25.58 USD
Average Loss:
-29.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-175.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.28 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.63%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
122.27 USD
Maximal:
184.25 USD (4.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.53% (184.25 USD)
By Equity:
3.18% (131.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|249
|GBPJPY
|-35
|EURUSD
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|GBPJPY
|-2.6K
|EURUSD
|577
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.93 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -175.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MIGCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarkets-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
