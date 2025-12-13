SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PivKiller Alpari
Igor Holko

PivKiller Alpari

Igor Holko
0 reviews
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 -56%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
187 (71.10%)
Loss Trades:
76 (28.90%)
Best trade:
100.59 USD
Worst trade:
-485.99 USD
Gross Profit:
2 419.84 USD (93 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 218.47 USD (80 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (107.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.38 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
25.39%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
131 (49.81%)
Short Trades:
132 (50.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
12.94 USD
Average Loss:
-29.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-144.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-485.99 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.61%
Annual Forecast:
310.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.66 USD
Maximal:
629.97 USD (51.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.24% (300.07 USD)
By Equity:
9.08% (34.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 191
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD 6
AUDCAD 6
EURJPY 5
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
EURAUD 4
USDCHF 3
GBPAUD 3
AUDCHF 3
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 3
EURGBP 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
EURCAD 2
EURNZD 2
AUDNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPNZD 1
CADCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 234
AUDUSD -43
EURUSD 13
NZDCAD 11
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY -46
GBPUSD 6
AUDJPY 26
EURAUD 3
USDCHF 23
GBPAUD -34
AUDCHF 18
USDJPY 30
USDCAD -60
EURGBP -3
NZDJPY 10
GBPJPY 8
EURCAD -4
EURNZD 7
AUDNZD -42
NZDUSD 26
EURCHF -1
GBPNZD 23
CADCHF -4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.1K
AUDUSD -855
EURUSD 1.7K
NZDCAD 593
AUDCAD 211
EURJPY -1.2K
GBPUSD 713
AUDJPY 3.5K
EURAUD 363
USDCHF 2.9K
GBPAUD -2.7K
AUDCHF 1.5K
USDJPY 2.2K
USDCAD -3.8K
EURGBP -95
NZDJPY 2K
GBPJPY 570
EURCAD -233
EURNZD 633
AUDNZD -2.2K
NZDUSD 1.2K
EURCHF -47
GBPNZD 1.1K
CADCHF -119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.59 USD
Worst trade: -486 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.05 × 59
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.07 × 113
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.10 × 164
Tickmill-Live
0.14 × 7
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.17 × 287
OctaFX-Real2
0.19 × 36
Exness-MT5Real15
0.33 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.37 × 182
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
0.43 × 256
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.47 × 43
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.49 × 924
FusionMarkets-Live
0.49 × 81
StriforLLC-Live
0.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 72
RannForex-Server
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.66 × 397
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.74 × 46
ICMarkets-MT5
0.75 × 925
57 more...
No reviews
2025.12.13 19:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PivKiller Alpari
100 USD per month
-56%
0
0
USD
351
USD
55
96%
263
71%
25%
1.09
0.77
USD
92%
1:500
