- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
187 (71.10%)
Loss Trades:
76 (28.90%)
Best trade:
100.59 USD
Worst trade:
-485.99 USD
Gross Profit:
2 419.84 USD (93 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 218.47 USD (80 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (107.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
731.38 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
25.39%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
131 (49.81%)
Short Trades:
132 (50.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
12.94 USD
Average Loss:
-29.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-144.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-485.99 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.61%
Annual Forecast:
310.79%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.66 USD
Maximal:
629.97 USD (51.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.24% (300.07 USD)
By Equity:
9.08% (34.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|191
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|234
|AUDUSD
|-43
|EURUSD
|13
|NZDCAD
|11
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|-46
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDJPY
|26
|EURAUD
|3
|USDCHF
|23
|GBPAUD
|-34
|AUDCHF
|18
|USDJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|-60
|EURGBP
|-3
|NZDJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURCAD
|-4
|EURNZD
|7
|AUDNZD
|-42
|NZDUSD
|26
|EURCHF
|-1
|GBPNZD
|23
|CADCHF
|-4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|AUDUSD
|-855
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|593
|AUDCAD
|211
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|713
|AUDJPY
|3.5K
|EURAUD
|363
|USDCHF
|2.9K
|GBPAUD
|-2.7K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|-3.8K
|EURGBP
|-95
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|570
|EURCAD
|-233
|EURNZD
|633
|AUDNZD
|-2.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|-47
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|-119
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.59 USD
Worst trade: -486 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -144.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.05 × 59
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.07 × 113
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.10 × 164
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.14 × 7
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.17 × 287
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.19 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.33 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.37 × 182
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.43 × 256
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.47 × 43
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.49 × 924
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.49 × 81
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 72
|
RannForex-Server
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.66 × 397
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.74 × 46
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.75 × 925
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-56%
0
0
USD
USD
351
USD
USD
55
96%
263
71%
25%
1.09
0.77
USD
USD
92%
1:500